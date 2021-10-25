First female state legislator from Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The first woman from Tuscaloosa to represent that area in the state legislature hopes to get started quickly as the legislature prepares for the upcoming special session later this week.

Cynthia Lee Almond was sworn in last week.

She hopes to make an impact in Montgomery representing the people of Tuscaloosa.

Almond, a Republican from Tuscaloosa, will serve out the remainder of former Representative Bill Poole’s term.

She decided to run for the seat after Poole resigned to become Finance Director for the State Alabama.

Almond was sworn into the seat when no one else decided to run against her in a special election.

She served for 16 years on the Tuscaloosa City Council.

We asked her about being the first female to represent Tuscaloosa in the state legislature.

“I think anytime that you see somebody, that you have some familiarity with or something in common with doing something, it helps you believe that you can do it. I certainly experienced that as I have been on the council talking to women over the years, some of whom have gone on to run for public office locally,” Almond said.

Almond plans on seeking a full term for her legislative seat next year in November.

