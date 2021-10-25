First Alert for widely scattered showers Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Monday! I hope everyone was able to enjoy the nice weather this weekend. We are starting out the day with temperatures mostly in the 60s. It is a little cooler in east Alabama where temperatures have cooled into the mid to upper 50s. A cold front is forecast to move through our area later today. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing clouds starting to move in from the west with a trailing line of showers and storms in parts of Tennessee and Mississippi. This line will continue to weaken and could move into parts of northwest Alabama around 8 AM. Spotty showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible this morning and into the early afternoon hours as the cold front moves into Central Alabama. This cold front won’t produce a lot of rain across our area. Bulk of the energy and stormy weather will stay well to our northeast in parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama today. Plan for a partly to mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a 30% chance for widely scattered showers. It’ll become a little breezy by this afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. I do think we will see some sunshine and a gradual clearing after 3 PM as the cold front moves through. Winds will shift to the northwest as cooler air filters in tonight. If you plan on being outside this evening, grab a jacket. Temperatures will quickly cool into the 60s by 6 PM.

Dry and Cooler Weather Tuesday: Tuesday is looking like our nicest day of the upcoming week. We’ll likely start Tuesday morning off with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s. A few spots in north Alabama could drop into the mid 40s. We should see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Temperatures will likely cool back into the lower 50s as we head into Wednesday morning.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that will impact our area for the second half of the week. Cloud cover will likely increase throughout the day Wednesday as our next system begins to move in from the Central United States. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the lower 50s Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will likely move in Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning. Timing of the rain is still up for question, but I think the bulk of our rainy weather will move in Wednesday night. I think our biggest threat will be pockets of heavy rain and windy conditions. Rainfall totals could exceed 1″ in some spots. Winds could be from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Flood threat is low at this time, but not zero. Severe threat with this system will likely remain along the Gulf Coast and far southwest Alabama, but we will monitor the latest trends over the next couple of days. Severe weather looks unlikely for Central Alabama for Wednesday night due to the lack of unstable air and cool temperatures. If anything changes, we will let you know.

Trending Chilly by the End of the Week: Once the cold front moves through Central Alabama Thursday, an upper-level low will likely stall across the Midwest and bring in rounds of clouds and breezy conditions across the Southeast. We will likely see cloudy conditions Friday and Saturday with widely scattered showers possible at any time. Temperatures continue to trend cooler Friday and Saturday. The GFS is showing highs staying in the 50s Friday afternoon. We will hold on with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s Friday but note that it may trend cooler. Combination of breezy conditions and cool high temperatures will make it chilly. You’ll likely need a sweater and jacket Friday and Saturday. Cloud cover may not finally move out of our area until next Sunday. Temperatures should remain well below average next Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s.

