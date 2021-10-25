LawCall
Birmingham Squadron finalize roster for team’s first training camp in Birmingham

Birmingham Squadron.
Birmingham Squadron.(Source: Pelicans' G League/Instagram)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, have finalized their roster for the team’s first training camp in Birmingham which started on October 25.

The 15-player roster includes Pelicans two-way players (Jose Alvarado, Daulton Hommes), four affiliate players from New Orleans (James Banks, Jared Harper, Malcolm Hill, John Petty Jr.), three players signed from a tryout (Riley LaChance, Sayeed Pridgett, Dylan Smith), three players signed from the post-draft player pool (Nate Bradley, Tra Holder, Ra’Shad James), one player acquired through a draft-day trade with Stockton (Joe Young), one draft pick (Derrick Griffin) and one returning rights player (Zylan Cheatham).

Squadron training camp runs through Friday, October 29th leading up to the Squadron’s preseason matchup at the Gateway Center Area at College Park against the Skyhawks on Saturday, October 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Birmingham Squadron’s full roster:

Birmingham Squadron's roster
Birmingham Squadron's roster(Birmingham Squadron)

