Birmingham Police investigate serious crash on Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left five people injured, including three children.

Police had a couple of blocks of Carraway Boulevard blocked off for about four hours after that crash happened. A tow truck got to the scene around 7:00 p.m. and crews worked until around 8:30 p.m. clearing debris left at the scene.

Police said the crash happened just after 4:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon in the 1900 block of Carraway Boulevard. They said a man driving a Ford Fusion was traveling southbound on Carraway at a high rate of speed when he hit a large, metal sign at the Wavaho Gas Station. Police said a woman and three children, all under the age of 10, were passengers in that car.

It’s unclear the relationship of everyone inside, but investigators believe some sort of domestic dispute was happening at the time of the crash.

A passerby was shocked that anyone could have survived.

“One of them got the little girl out the car and he started working on her, but then the man that was in the car driving, he was laid out on the street. By the time I came, I just saw fire…different little fires taking place and the car and the car was tore up real bad…they was getting the children out of the car. It was just devastating,” said passerby, Sharon Rodgers.

Police initially said one of the children suffered life-threatening injuries, but later said the child had non- life-threatening injuries.

The other two children suffered minor injuries.

They were each taken to Children’s Hospital for treatment.

The two adults were taken to UAB Hospital with what police are calling serious injuries.

