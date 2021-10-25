BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.

This happened in the 800 block of Cable Car Court just after 10:00 p.m. Police say officer found a person suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Authorities say an altercation between two people led to this shooting.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. Police say the suspect called authorities to inform them that he had shot someone.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

