BPD: Argument leads to deadly Sunday night shooting

Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.
Birmingham Police say they're conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they’re conducting a homicide that happened on Sunday Night.

This happened in the 800 block of Cable Car Court just after 10:00 p.m. Police say officer found a person suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived. Authorities say an altercation between two people led to this shooting.

Police say they have a suspect in custody. Police say the suspect called authorities to inform them that he had shot someone.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

