Air Force professor admits concealing Chinese contacts

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say a longtime professor at a U.S. Air Force school in Alabama has pleaded guilty to lying to an investigator about his contacts with a Chinese official.

The Justice Department says 69-year-old Xiaoming Zhang faces up to five years in prison after pleading guilty to making false statements to a federal agent.

Zhang is a naturalized citizen of Chinese descent who taught at Air War College on Maxwell Air Force Base in Montgomery.

Prosecutors says he concealed years of meetings and emails with a Chinese official because he knew the relationship was improper.

