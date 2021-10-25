16-year-old Fairfield boy missing
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing 16-year-old boy from Fairfield.
Deputies said Deandre Woods was last seen on October 19, 2021.
Deandre was wearing a white tank top and black pants.
If you have any information call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450.
