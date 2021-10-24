UAB falls to Rice, 30-24

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The UAB Blazers suffered a 30-24 loss to Rice in Saturday’s homecoming matchup at Protective Stadium.

The Blazers (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) scored what would have been a game-winning 40-yard touchdown with :11 remaining in the game, but the play was negated on a holding call, and UAB’s last second hail mary was unsuccessful.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins threw for a career-high 318 yards and tied his career-high with 19 completions. Gerrit Prince hauled in four catches for 114 yards and his seventh touchdown reception of the season.

“The locker room is hurting. To fight their tails off and not quit when everything wasn’t going their way and be there to win the game right there at the end, I’m sick for them. A tough day,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.

UAB falls to 3-1 in Conference USA, but the Blazers still control their own destiny if they want to compete for another conference championship. The pressure is now on to win out. The Blazers are off next weekend and will return to Protective Stadium on November 6th to host Louisiana Tech.

“We’ve got a lot of players banged up, so this bye week can’t come at a better time,” Clark said.

