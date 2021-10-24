LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB falls to Rice, 30-24

UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
By Christina Chambers
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The UAB Blazers suffered a 30-24 loss to Rice in Saturday’s homecoming matchup at Protective Stadium.

The Blazers (5-3, 3-1 C-USA) scored what would have been a game-winning 40-yard touchdown with :11 remaining in the game, but the play was negated on a holding call, and UAB’s last second hail mary was unsuccessful.

Quarterback Dylan Hopkins threw for a career-high 318 yards and tied his career-high with 19 completions. Gerrit Prince hauled in four catches for 114 yards and his seventh touchdown reception of the season.

“The locker room is hurting. To fight their tails off and not quit when everything wasn’t going their way and be there to win the game right there at the end, I’m sick for them. A tough day,” said UAB head coach Bill Clark.

UAB falls to 3-1 in Conference USA, but the Blazers still control their own destiny if they want to compete for another conference championship. The pressure is now on to win out. The Blazers are off next weekend and will return to Protective Stadium on November 6th to host Louisiana Tech.

“We’ve got a lot of players banged up, so this bye week can’t come at a better time,” Clark said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
NOLA bus driver attacked
GRAPHIC: ‘I want all three of them in jail’: Parents attack school bus driver at bus stop in New Orleans
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on...
2 arrested in drug bust on I-22 in Jefferson County

Latest News

Motorcycle benefit ride held to honor teenager killed in Tuscaloosa
Motorcycle benefit ride held to honor teenager killed in Tuscaloosa
Motorcycle benefit for teenager killed in Tuscaloosa
Motorcycle benefit for teenager killed in Tuscaloosa
FIRST ALERT: Nice weather this weekend turns stormy for some by Monday
FIRST ALERT: Nice weather this weekend turns stormy for some by Monday
Memorial for Kamille 'Cupcake" McKinney
Memorial for Kamille 'Cupcake" McKinney