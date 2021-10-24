Supporters believe Birmingham football fans will back new league

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Next week could be important if Birmingham can land all of the games for a new spring football league. Fox Sports has obtained rights to all the old USFL teams including the Birmingham Stallions.

Birmingham has had many football teams in the past, starting with the Birmingham Americans in the World Football League, which later became the Vulcans. The Birmingham Stallions later played in the USFL, and the Birmingham Iron played in the Alliance of American Football. They all played here, but the leagues never lasted.

Fox Sports hopes to change that. Under a Memorandum of Understanding that WBRC has obtained, Fox Sports is proposing to play all of their games at Protective Stadium, which entails a 40 game schedule and three championship games from April 15th until July 3rd.

The Greater Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau’s board of directors committed $2 million to the league to cover operational costs, but Bureau CEO John Oros says Fox Sports wants a $3.7 million commitment. Will people in Birmingham support this league when others have failed? The CEO of the Visitors and Convention Bureau said fans supported the other football teams, it was the league that financially failed.

“Some of the other teams in the region were well supported by their fans with spring football. So there is an appetite for football in Alabama and I think from Birmingham, Jefferson County and all around the state are going to show up and support this high level of football.” John Oros, CEO of the Greater Birmingham Visitors and Convention Bureau said.

Oros expects national exposure will be a major plus for Birmingham. Birmingham and Jefferson County, along with private businesses are being looked at for the rest of the $1.7 million. Jefferson County Commissioners are looking to see if Birmingham acts first, possibly as soon as next week.

