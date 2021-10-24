Pharmacist denies man Ivermectin despite Rx, not approved for COVID

(WVUE) - Reported by TMZ, a viral video shows a pharmacist denying a man Ivermectin that was prescribed to him by his doctor. Even though the man has a doctor’s note, the pharmacist stated that they weren’t giving out the drug for COVID purposes.

In the video, you hear the man claiming it was prescribed by a qualified doctor and that the pharmacist is violating the law by revoking the doctor’s orders. He still refuses, noting it is not FDA approved.

Though the pharmacist acknowledges that it is a legitimate drug approved for certain things like parasitic diseases and the like, it has not been given the green light by the FDA, something the man tries to use as an excuse to say it’s an “off-label” treatment.

Watch the video below:

This person tried to get ivermectin at a pharmacy but the pharmacist refused. pic.twitter.com/JEzocGVijd — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) October 24, 2021

