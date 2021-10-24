Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found dead in the road near Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport, according to Birmingham Police.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD said the man was found by a patrolling officer in a remote area behind the airport in the 1700 block of 87th Street North.

Upon further observation, authorities noticed the man suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the homicide took place at the scene because shell casings were present on the scene.

There are no further details at the moment.

