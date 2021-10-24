LawCall
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man was found dead in the road near Birmingham Shuttlesworth Airport, according to Birmingham Police.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham PD said the man was found by a patrolling officer in a remote area behind the airport in the 1700 block of 87th Street North.

Upon further observation, authorities noticed the man suffered from several gunshot wounds.

Officers believe the homicide took place at the scene because shell casings were present on the scene.

There are no further details at the moment.

Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway

