Five injured in car crash on Carraway Boulevard

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a crash that left five people injured, including three children.

Authorities say this wreck happened around 4:00 p.m. in the 1900 block of Carraway Boulevard. Police say a car was traveling at a high speed when it crashed into a sign at a gas station. Police say there were three children in the car, all under the age of ten. One child suffered life-threatening injuries, with the other two children suffering minor injuries. All three were taken to Children’s Hospital. Authorities say two adults in the car suffered serious injuries, and they were taken to UAB Hospital.

Police believe that an altercation inside of the car led to the crash.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

