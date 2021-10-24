FIRST ALERT: Dry, cool Sunday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Sunday! I hope you were able to enjoy the beautiful sunny weather yesterday. We are starting out the day dry with temperatures mostly in the 50s.

It is a little warmer in west Alabama versus east Alabama. Cool spots include Oneonta, Pell City, Gadsden, and Centre where temperatures are in the upper 40s and lower 50s. I can’t rule out patchy fog in parts of east Alabama this morning, but it shouldn’t be as widespread as what we saw yesterday. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing some upper-level cloud cover slowly moving into our area from Louisiana and Mississippi. We will likely see high level clouds filter in throughout the day. We will go from a partly cloudy sky to a mostly cloudy sky by this evening. I think most of us will remain dry today, but I can’t rule out a few sprinkles or light showers south of I-20 this evening as moisture levels begin to increase. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the low to mid 70s by noon. Highs today are forecast to climb into the upper 70s. A few spots in west Alabama could see highs in the lower 80s. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph.

First Alert for Scattered Showers Monday: A cold front is forecast to move through our area tomorrow afternoon. We will likely start Monday with a mostly cloudy sky and temperatures in the lower 60s. Parts of northeast Alabama could see lows in the upper 50s. I can’t rule out a few spotty showers before 6 a.m. Spotty showers and an isolated thunderstorm is possible tomorrow morning and into the early afternoon hours as the cold front moves into Central Alabama. This cold front won’t produce a lot of rain across our area. Bulk of the energy and stormy weather will stay well to our northeast in parts of the Carolinas and Mid-Atlantic. Severe storms look unlikely for us tomorrow. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a 40% chance for scattered showers. It’ll become a little breezy Monday afternoon with westerly winds at 10-15 mph. Winds will shift from the northwest as cooler air filters in Monday night.

Dry and Cooler Weather Tuesday: Tuesday is looking like our nicest day of the upcoming week. We’ll likely start Tuesday morning off with a mostly clear to partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine during the afternoon hours Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Cloud cover is forecast to increase Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a strong cold front that will impact our area for the second half of the week. Cloud cover will likely increase throughout the day Wednesday as our next system begins to move in from the Central United States. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the lower 50s Wednesday morning with highs in the lower 70s. Rain chances will likely move in Wednesday evening and continue into Thursday morning. Timing is still questionable this far out. The GFS shows rain moving in after 5 p.m. Thursday. The European model shows a later arrival with most of Wednesday staying dry and the bulk of the rain moving in Wednesday night. I think our biggest threat will be pockets of heavy rain and windy conditions. Rainfall totals could exceed 1-2″ inches in some spots. Winds could be from the northwest at 10-20 mph with gusts near 35 mph Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Flood threat is low at this time, but not zero. Severe threat with this system will likely remain along the Gulf Coast and the southern half of Alabama, but we will monitor the latest trends over the next couple of days. Main threats will be damaging winds and an isolated tornado threat. Our severe threat looks low for Wednesday night due to the lack of unstable air. If anything changes, we will let you know.

Trending Chilly by the End of the Week: Once the cold front moves through Central Alabama Thursday, an upper-level low will likely stall across the Midwest and bring in rounds of clouds and breezy conditions across the Southeast. We will likely see cloudy conditions Friday and Saturday with widely scattered showers possible at any time. Temperatures continue to trend cooler Friday and Saturday. The GFS is showing highs staying in the 50s Friday afternoon. We will hold on with highs in the lower 60s but note that it may trend cooler. If our models continue to support this solution, we will likely end up lowering our high temperatures. You’ll need a sweater and jacket Friday and Saturday. Combination of breezy conditions and cool high temperatures will make it chilly. Cloud cover may not finally move out of our area until next Sunday. Temperatures will likely remain well below average next Sunday and Monday with highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information. Have a safe and wonderful week ahead!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.