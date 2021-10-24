Duncanville man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say one man was killed after a single vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa County.
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 62-year-old James Lee Johnson died after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned. This happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 59 mile marker, about seven miles from Tuscaloosa. Authorities say Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.
ALEA officials are investigating what caused this crash.
