Duncanville man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

Authorities say a Duncanville man was killed after a crash in Tuscaloosa County.
Authorities say a Duncanville man was killed after a crash in Tuscaloosa County.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 8:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say one man was killed after a single vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa County.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 62-year-old James Lee Johnson died after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned. This happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 59 mile marker, about seven miles from Tuscaloosa. Authorities say Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.

ALEA officials are investigating what caused this crash.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

