Duncanville man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say one man was killed after a single vehicle wreck in Tuscaloosa County.

Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say 62-year-old James Lee Johnson died after the car he was driving left the roadway and overturned. This happened Saturday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 82 near the 59 mile marker, about seven miles from Tuscaloosa. Authorities say Johnson was not wearing a seat belt.

ALEA officials are investigating what caused this crash.

