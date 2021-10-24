Birmingham Police issues Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police have issued a Critical Missing Person Investigation for a man who went missing on October 20th.

Police say 43 year old Donald Hacker was last seen in the 3300 block of Altamont Road. Authorities say he was last seen wearing black and gray basketball shorts, dress shoes, a polo shirt and a sport coat.

Police say Hacker suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement and behavior.

If you have any information on where he could be, you’re asked to call BPD’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413, or call 911.

Critical Missing Person Investigation The Birmingham Police Department reports detectives are conducting a critical... Posted by Birmingham Police Department, Alabama on Saturday, October 23, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.