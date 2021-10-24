Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police Department, the situation has been resolved and the suspect has been taken into custody.
Earlier Sunday morning, Birmingham Police made a post on Twitter saying a suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a residence, along with another person.
Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham Police said it was a domestic altercation where a boyfriend broke into his girlfriends residence. The boyfriend surrendered and was taken into custody.
There were no reported injuries.
