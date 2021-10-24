LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

Beech Avenue scene
Beech Avenue scene(Birmingham Police Department, Twitter)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 8:44 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police Department, the situation has been resolved and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Earlier Sunday morning, Birmingham Police made a post on Twitter saying a suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a residence, along with another person.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham Police said it was a domestic altercation where a boyfriend broke into his girlfriends residence. The boyfriend surrendered and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on...
2 arrested in drug bust on I-22 in Jefferson County
Authorities say a Duncanville man was killed after a crash in Tuscaloosa County.
Duncanville man killed in crash in Tuscaloosa County

Latest News

first alert
FIRST ALERT: Dry, cool Sunday morning
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
UAB falls to Rice, 30-24
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood
Pelham woman speaks about being rescued from the top of a van during October flood