Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to Birmingham Police Department, the situation has been resolved and the suspect has been taken into custody.

Earlier Sunday morning, Birmingham Police made a post on Twitter saying a suspect has barricaded themselves inside of a residence, along with another person.

Sgt. Mauldin with Birmingham Police said it was a domestic altercation where a boyfriend broke into his girlfriends residence. The boyfriend surrendered and was taken into custody.

There were no reported injuries.

The Birmingham Police Department is on the scene of a domestic incident in the 300 block of Beech Avenue. The suspect is barricaded with a person inside the residence.



Media Staging area is located Beall Street & Elm Avenue. The Public Information Officer is on scene. pic.twitter.com/F9y6uKZ2kH — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) October 24, 2021

