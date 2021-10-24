LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Average US price of gas spikes 13 cents per gallon to $3.44

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline spiked 13 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.44 per gallon.

The price at the pump is $1.22 higher than a year ago. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday the rise comes as the cost of crude oil surges.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.65 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.

The survey says the average price of diesel jumped 14 cents to $3.59 a gallon.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

87th st. north
Man found shot to death in the road in Birmingham
Trussville Police: Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, investigation underway
Beech Avenue scene
Birmingham PD: Suspect barricades self and another person inside residence
Birmingham Police issues Critical Missing Person Investigation
Birmingham Police issues Critical Missing Person Investigation for missing man

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Monday he felt “very positive” about reaching agreement on his big...
Biden ‘positive’ on budget deal; Manchin OK with wealth tax
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
Moderna says a study showed its COVID-19 vaccine generated a robust immune response in...
Moderna says its low-dose COVID shot works for kids 6 to 11
Suspect in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Birmingham home
Suspect in custody after he barricaded himself inside a Birmingham home
Human-incurred carbon dioxide emissions, which result mostly from burning fossil fuels like oil...
UN: Greenhouse gas levels hit a new record, cuts fall short