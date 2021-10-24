Alabama defeats rival Tennessee 52-24 on homecoming week

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s win streak over the Tennessee Volunteers continues for another year.

The Crimson Tide get the big win over their SEC East rivals 52 to 24, stretching their win streak over the Volunteers to 15.

The Tide offense started the game strong, with an 85 yard drive ending in a Brian Robinson touchdown. However, Tennessee’s offense came right back, driving down the field in less than two minutes, with Hendon Hooker throwing a touchdown to Velus Jones Jr. to tie the game at 7. After an Alabama missed field goal, the Tide defense forced Tennessee to punt on the very next drive, but a roughing the punter penalty gave the Volunteers a first down. Tennessee would capitalize with a 57 yard passing touchdown, giving the Volunteers a 14-7 lead.

Alabama would bounce back in the second quarter, with quarterback Bryce Young rushing for a 5 yard touchdown, and later throwing a touchdown to John Metchie III, giving Alabama a 21-14 lead at halftime.

After punts to start the half for both teams, Tennessee got a spark when they blocked a James Burnip punt, giving the Volunteers great field position. The Alabama defense would hold Tennessee to a field goal. Will Reichard would make a field goal on the next drive, giving Alabama a 24-17 lead going into the fourth quarter.

Bryce Young would find the end zone again, using his legs to get a 6 yard rushing touchdown to put the Tide up by 14, but Tennessee came roaring back on the very next drive with a 70 yard passing touchdown, cutting the lead to 31-24. After another Brian Robinson touchdown, Alabama’s defense got their first turnover of the game, with Jalyn Armour-Davis getting the interception off of Hendon Hooker, leading to another Robinson score that would essentially seal the win for the Tide.

Bryce Young finished with 371 passing yards and two touchdowns, while rushing for two touchdowns as well. Brian Robinson led the team in rushing with 107 yards and three touchdowns. Jameson Williams and John Metchie III both finished with more than 100 yards receiving, with Metchie catching two touchdowns.

Alabama improves to 7-1 on the season. The Tide will get a bye week before coming back to Bryant-Denny Stadium to face LSU.

