Motorcycle benefit ride held to honor teenager killed in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A motorcycle benefit ride was held this weekend to honor a 13-year-old who was killed in Tuscaloosa.

Kei’lan Allen was shot and killed in his home on October 15th. Authorities say Allen was playing on his iPad with his mother down the hall, when bullets came through the window and struck him. Three people have been arrested following the deadly shooting.

Several west Alabama motorcycle clubs rode on Saturday morning in remembrance of Allen. It cost $20 for riders to participate and $10 for a passenger with that rider. Joel Smith, President of the Boogie Down Motorcycle Club in Cottondale, told WBRC they want to support Allen’s family during this difficult time.

“We like to help people out during times like this, so, we generally just create a ride or create some kind of fundraiser to try to raise money for the family in times of need. We like to raise money, give it to the family, get the public involved. At the same time, it kind of sends out a message that we all push for, which is stop the violence in the city of Tuscaloosa, Alabama,” Smith said.

Money collected from the ride will be given to Allen’s family. You can also make donations through a gofundme page and on cash app at 205BOOGIE .

