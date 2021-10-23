FIRST ALERT: Sunshine and dry weather this weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Saturday! We are starting out the weekend chilly with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots south of I-20 in the lower 50s. You’ll likely need a jacket if you plan on being outside before 9 a.m.

Temperatures are nearly 5-10 degrees cooler this morning compared to this time yesterday. I can’t rule out patchy fog this morning. A dense fog advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 a.m. Fog could reduce visibility around a quarter of a mile or less. Just use caution if you must be on the roads before 9 a.m. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us dry and clear. High pressure is in place which will provide us dry and comfortable conditions over the next couple of days. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the lower 70s by noon. High temperatures today are forecast to climb into the mid to upper 70s with light southeast winds at 5-8 mph. We should see plenty of sunshine today. A few clouds could move in late this evening and tonight, but no rain is expected. Weather should be great if you plan on heading out to college football games, Homestead Hollow Fall Music Festival, or the Shelby County Fair. If you plan on being out late this evening, grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the 60s after 8 p.m.

College Football Forecasts: UAB is playing at Protective Stadium Saturday at 2:30 PM against Rice for their homecoming game. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s. Make sure you apply the sunscreen and wear a hat/sunglass. Weather should be nice. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Alabama is playing in Tuscaloosa as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 6 p.m. for their homecoming game. Plan for temperatures to start out in the lower 70s and cool into the 60s. Make sure you grab a jacket if you are attending the game.

Dry and Warmer Sunday: We should wake up tomorrow morning with some extra cloud cover as a weak disturbance from the southwest moves into Central Alabama. Extra clouds should keep our temperatures from significantly cooling tonight. Temperatures are forecast to start out in the low to mid 50s Sunday morning. We will likely see a partly cloudy sky tomorrow with temperatures warming up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Temperatures could end up 5-10 degrees above average for late October. We will remain dry Sunday and into Monday morning. Monday morning will likely end up mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

Rain and Storms Possible Monday: Next week is looking very active across the eastern half of the United States as a series of cold fronts and disturbances move through the country. The first cold front is set to arrive Monday afternoon across Central Alabama. We will likely start Monday off dry with a mostly cloudy sky. We are introducing a 40-50% chance for scattered showers and storms during the afternoon hours with highs approaching 80°F. An isolated strong storm can’t be ruled out Monday thanks to a combination of unstable air and some wind shear in place. Main threat will be gusty winds and frequent lightning. The cold front will move through the area providing us a cool down for Tuesday. Morning temperatures could drop into the low to mid 50s with highs in the low to mid 70s. Latest trends show a sunny Tuesday with cloud cover increasing Tuesday evening.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is watching a significant system that will sweep into the eastern United States next Wednesday and Thursday. Models are having significant issues figuring out the placement, intensity, and timing of this cold front. Forecasts are easily going to change as we get the latest weather data. Latest trends for the second half of next week is indicating cooler temperatures and a lower threat for strong or severe storms across Central Alabama. The severe threat may end up along the Gulf Coast. I would prepare for rain and maybe a few storms becoming likely Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. An upper-level low may stall and keep us cloudy and significantly cooler next Thursday and Friday. I’ve trended our forecast significantly cooler for the end of next week with highs only in the 60s next Friday and Saturday. Small rain chances will be possible Thursday and Friday, but it all depends on when the system pushes through completely. We could be dealing with wrap-around moisture behind the cold front. A lot can evolve over the next couple of days. I think the biggest concern for this system is heavy rainfall and breezy conditions. If this system trends stronger and farther north, our risk for strong storms could increase. If it remains cool, severe weather will be unlikely across Central Alabama.

