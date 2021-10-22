LawCall
Woman killed in crash in Blount County

Authorities say a woman from Union Grove has died after a two-car crash in Blount County on Thursday.
Authorities say a woman from Union Grove has died after a two-car crash in Blount County on Thursday.(Gray)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a woman from Union Grove has died after a two-car crash in Blount County on Thursday.

ALEA investigators say 70-year-old Jeannette Harbin Townsend was killed when the car she was driving crossed the center line and hit another vehicle. Authorities say this happened around 12:50 p.m. on US-231 near Thomas Yates Road. Investigators say the driver of the other car was flown to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities are still investigating.

