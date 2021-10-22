LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later

By Alan Collins
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A vigil will be held in memory of three year old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney Friday night at Tom Brown Village. Its been two years since the Birmingham girl was tragically kidnapped and murdered. Still, Cupcake’s smile remains heartfelt across the Birmingham community.

Cupcake’s disappearance led to community searches, and her death touched many across the city of Birmingham. Friday’s vigil is to remember Cupcake and others who were taken. There is also hope there may be efforts to try and prevent tragedies like this happening again.

You can see a purple sign which was Cupcake’s favorite color and balloons tied to a tree in Tom Brown Village. This is where Cupcake went missing two years ago. “The next day we came out and saw mom and she was devastated. She was hurting so bad. She didn’t know what to do.” Jasmaine Deloach with Angel Arms Women and Teens said.

Deloach started Angel Arms Women and Teens after she lost her daughter to human trafficking six years ago. Angel Arms is organizing the vigil. While celebrating the life of Cupcake, she hopes tonight’s vigil will encourage others to act if other children may be in trouble in the future. “We need more people, boots on the ground to prevent these things from happening. We need people to know if you see something say something. Don’t let this go in vain.” Deloach said.

Cupcakes parents will be at the vigil, as well as the mother of Aniah Blanchard who was kidnapped in Auburn year two years ago. Deloach hopes the vigil and her group can provide some comfort to those who lost so much. “I know after the camera and the lights and all the action around you go away. You will be desperate for someone to reach out to you and give you a word of encouragement.” Deloach said.

The vigil will start at 6 p.m. in the 500 Block of 41st Place North. City representatives, Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith, and Sheriff Mark Pettway will be on hand.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Many people associate severe weather with springtime, but Alabama has a secondary severe...
Are you ready for Alabama’s fall severe weather season?
A UAB engineer says if cities don’t act soon to update stormwater infrastructure, we could see...
UAB engineer weighs in on recent record flooding
A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama system and Auburn...
Federal order requires employees under UA, AU system to get COVID-19 vaccine
Copeland Pace
Hoover man celebrates 105th birthday
Copeland Pace turned 105
Copeland Pace turned 105