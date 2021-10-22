LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

UAB’s move to AAC conference could benefit regional economy

It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the...
It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the American Athletic Conference.(AAC)
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the American Athletic Conference.

“It’s really surreal. It’s a different program that what we had in 2014 and before,” Justin Craft, former UAB player said.

Former UAB player Justin Craft is one of the people behind the rebirth of the football program after it was shut down in 2014. He’s with the UAB Athletics Foundation and spearheaded a number of campaigns to get the program back. He feels the move to a new conference is another big step for the Blazers.

“The amount of eyes that are going to be on UAB and Birmingham is really, really, exciting and I know its something that is well deserved by all those coaches and players that came before this day,” Craft said.

Craft, who is also a financial expert, believes the move to the AAC along with the new Protective Stadium will pay dividends for the region. Gene Hallman with the Bruno Event team, who is heavily involved in the local sports scene, agrees.

“You’ve got the traditional rivalry with Memphis. You’ve got schools like Tulane and SMU that are very solid, academic institutions that have alums all over this region that I think will create a lot of travel in for these games,” Hallman said.

Which means a win for hotels, restaurants, and entertainment venues.

“It’s going to continue to create revenue for the area around Protective Stadium, the downtown area, and it will spur the revitalization that’s taking place,” Craft added.

Craft tells us the move to the AAC also puts Birmingham more in a national spotlight. That could help with enrollment at UAB and have a direct impact on the economy.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Authorities say a woman from Union Grove has died after a two-car crash in Blount County on...
Woman killed in crash in Blount County
Trucker shortage causing supply chain problems
TPD peer group offers support to officers working on traumatic cases
Mixing COVID vaccines
Mixing COVID vaccines