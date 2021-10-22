LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Semi-hauler collides with freeway overpass in Mesa, becomes stuck

The overpass on the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa were damaged Thursday, Oct....
The overpass on the westbound Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa were damaged Thursday, Oct. 21, when a semi-truck hit the structure.(Arizona Department of Transportation)
By Digital staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS5) – Part of a semi-hauler was sheared off after the truck drove under the Greenfield Road overpass on the Loop 202 Red Mountain Freeway in Mesa Thursday afternoon, Oct. 21. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the semi hauling an open trailer was traveling along the westbound lanes of the freeway around 4 p.m. when it struck the overpass.

It’s unclear why the hydraulic trailer was in the upright position as it was traveling down the freeway. No other vehicles were involved and the driver was not injured. The road sign on the overpass suffered some damage.

As crews removed the wreckage the westbound lanes of the freeway were closed.

Arizona Department of Transportation officials say it’s important to secure your load, no matter how big or how small.

Copyright 2021 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Woman killed in motorcycle accident on I-59
Overturned vehicle
Overturned 18-wheeler carrying paint and ink causes leakage
Highway 79 closed north of Pinson after crash
Debris disrupts traffic on I-65
Debris disrupts traffic on I-65
2 women killed in accident on I-459
UPDATE: 2 women killed in accident on I-459 NB identified