PVHS students create ‘beauty caps’ for women fighting breast cancer

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Students in the Cosmetology department and SkillsUSA student organization at Pinson Valley High School created “beauty caps” in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2021.*

The caps were crafted using a variety of colors, textures, and lengths of hair. Each cap is wrapped in a light pink organza bag and includes a sweet and encouraging note from the students.

Students presented the beauty caps Friday morning to the staff at Alabama Oncology. They also helped survivor, Gloria Williams, pick out one of the caps. The students hope the caps bring warmth and cheer to women as they move forward in their journey.

*Sonya Pitts, Cosmetology Instructor at Pinson Valley High School, would like to thank Alabama Oncology Princeton, Dr. Deveta Peoples, D.D.S, Mamie Scott, Debra Wormely, Attorney Labrenda Norman of L M Norman Law, LLC, and Dominique Thomas in loving memory of her mother April Howard Mason, for their generous donations to this project.

