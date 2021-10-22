Panel discusses workplace coronavirus clinics in West Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Businesses could play a bigger role in coronavirus vaccinations in the future. A pilot program is underway now that could fine tune the process to protect more people from COVID-19.

The Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama hosted a round table discussion on Friday. The topic was coronavirus clinics, and how businesses could be more proactive when it comes to hosting their clinics on site.

The University of Alabama approached the Chamber of Commerce about the Communavax program. It’s a program that could expand vaccination efforts throughout West Alabama.

Several people with the University explained what went into it and what a worksite vaccination clinic would look like in practical application. Some of them also participated in a study that determined access to vaccine for working people is still an issue. Onsite clinics at big job sites could solve that.

The University of Alabama could play a larger role in vaccinations since nursing students there have been trained to administer the coronavirus vaccine.

“For working people, sometimes it’s really having to juggle in an extra thing with all the things that you have to do, and when you put that in the context with the pandemic and the constraints that puts on us, that becomes even more challenging,” Stephanie McClure explained. “The process is still in the early stages. But so far, two West Alabama companies have already hosted clinics onsite for employees.

