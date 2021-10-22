Mardi Gras will roll in 2022, barring any dramatic changes: mayor

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Barring a “dramatic turn for the worse,” New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says Mardi Gras will roll once again in 2022.

“We are on track for the return of Mardi Gras in 2022!!” Cantrell tweeted Fri., Oct. 22.

The Krewe of Boo parade is set to roll Saturday evening, providing a measuring stick for how next year’s Carnival season will function amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cantrell has floated a wide range of protection options. People participating in the parade must provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID test before they ride or march in the parade. Everyone is urged to wear a mask, both spectators and participants.

“What happens next depends on what we do right now,” her office said in a statement.

Louisiana remains No. 43 in the country for vaccination rates. Statewide, 53% of people have received one shot compared to the national rate of 66%.

