HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy 105th birthday!

Copeland Pace, of Hoover, turned 105 on Friday, October 22, 2021.

He was celebrated by family and friends during a party at The Bluffs at Greystone. He was so special he got two cakes.

Copeland was also given a key to the city of Hoover.

