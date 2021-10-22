LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Federal order requires employees under UA, AU system to get COVID-19 vaccine

A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama system and Auburn...
A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama system and Auburn University to be vaccinated against COVID-19.(Source: WSFA 12 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new federal order now requires employees under the University of Alabama and Auburn University system to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Under Executive Order 14042, signed by President Joe Biden, all federal contractors and subcontractors must mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for employees, including those who work at a university.

Employees at the University of Alabama, UAB, UAH, Auburn University and Auburn University at Montgomery must be fully vaccinated by December 8th unless they have approved medical, disability, or religious exemption. If the universities don’t comply with the new order, they could face losing hundreds of millions of dollars through federal contracts and awards.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Many people associate severe weather with springtime, but Alabama has a secondary severe...
Are you ready for Alabama’s fall severe weather season?
A UAB engineer says if cities don’t act soon to update stormwater infrastructure, we could see...
UAB engineer weighs in on recent record flooding
Copeland Pace
Hoover man celebrates 105th birthday
Copeland Pace turned 105
Copeland Pace turned 105