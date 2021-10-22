LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Ensley Business Alliance preps community for growth

By Steve Crocker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Don’t be surprised if 2022 serves to be a very active property development period in Birmingham’s Ensley community.

The Ensley Business Alliance held its fall luncheon in the Tuxedo Ballroom Thursday, where business owners and city officials talked about the history and the future of the community that was once an industrial hub of Birmingham.

The Alliance’s Brandon Cleveland says there is plenty of opportunity to invest in the community now.

“We have several business owners who are prepared to allow investors to come in, to invest in those buildings, to restore those buildings,” said Cleveland. “We also have several other buildings that are currently being restored as we speak. And so, when those buildings are finishing their restoration process, we expect people to come down and engage with us, see those businesses and see how they can plug in to compound the results that we’re hopeful for.”

In addition to property owners like Antonio Spurling and Brian Rice, representatives of the City of Birmingham and Urban Impact were also present as were two newly elected city councilmembers, Carol Clarke and Latonya Tate.

One major piece of the change taking place in Ensley is the redevelopment of the long-vacant Ramsay-McCormack building which the city had demolished in April.

Project manager Llewelyn Rhone of Ensley District Developers said expect to see construction coming out of the ground next month.

A 5-story project will replace the 10-story shell that stood vacant since the 1980′s when U.S. Steel sold the building to the City of Birmingham.

Rhone said the building’s anchor tenants will include Regions Bank and Innovation Depot and will also serve as a logistics hub.

“Once it’s finished, we’re hopeful that it will serve as kind of a catalyst to other businesses, particularly in the downtown of Ensley to actually come into this area,” said Rhone.  “Because we’re going to be generating traffic, existing traffic, but hopefully bring new traffic to the area that could and would support other businesses that are there.”

Rhone says the Ramsay McCormack redevelopment is expected to be completed by Christmas of next year.      Earlier this year Parker and Associates investment company led by president Andrea Parker closed on several properties just south of Ramsay McCormack with redevelopment plans that include bringing a high-end restaurant to the community.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

Women Under Construction Network weekend
Absolutely Alabama.
A Past Remembered
As we’ve been reporting, a new real-time crime center is finally up and running in...
Who’s working inside the Birmingham Police Department’s new real-time crime center?
Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low