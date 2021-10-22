Dense Fog Possible Friday Morning; Cooler and drier weather returns!

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! We saw two rounds of showers and storms yesterday thanks to a cold front. The cold front has now moved through our area, and we are starting to dry out and cool down. Temperatures this morning vary based on where you live. Northwest Alabama is cooler with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s. It’s a little warmer south of I-20/59 with temperatures in the 50s and lower 60s. Cool air will continue to filter in during the morning hours. Patchy fog is a possibility this morning, so make sure you allow some extra time to get to your destination this morning. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for most of Central Alabama until 9 AM. The only counties not included in the advisory is Marion and Winston. Visibility could be reduced to a quarter of a mile or less.

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing a line of showers and storms moving through southeast Alabama and the southern half of Georgia. It is associated with the cold front that has moved through our area. Plan for lower humidity levels and cooler temperatures today! We should see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky this afternoon. Temperatures are forecast to warm up into the upper 60s by noon with a few passing clouds. High temperatures are forecast to warm into the lower 70s this afternoon with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. It should feel wonderful to be outside today. If you have any evening plans, make sure you grab a jacket. Temperatures are forecast to quickly cool into the 60s by 7 PM. Many spots could dip into the upper 50s by 10 PM.

Weekend Forecast: The weekend forecast is looking very nice! We will likely wake up Saturday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s. Some spots north of Birmingham could cool into the mid 40s. You’ll need a jacket tomorrow morning, but you won’t need it by Saturday afternoon. We should see a mostly sunny sky tomorrow with temperatures climbing into the upper 70s. Sunday is looking dry with a mostly sunny sky. Sunday is trending warmer for both morning and afternoon temperatures. Sunday morning will likely start out in the mid 50s with a partly cloudy sky. We should see decreasing clouds Sunday afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Humidity levels will remain comfortable, but the muggy air is expected to return Monday.College Football Forecasts: UAB is playing at Protective Stadium Saturday at 2:30 PM against Rice for their homecoming game. Plan for a mostly sunny sky with kickoff temperatures in the upper 70s. Make sure you apply the sunscreen and wear a hat/sunglass. Weather should be nice. Temperatures are forecast to cool into the lower 70s by the end of the game. Alabama is playing in Tuscaloosa as they take on the Tennessee Volunteers at 6 PM for their homecoming game. Plan for temperatures to start out in the lower 70s and cool into the 60s. Make sure you grab a jacket if you are attending the game. Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the arrival of a few cold fronts for next week. The first weak cold front will likely move through our area Monday. Moisture looks limited with the first cold front. We are introducing a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with highs in the lower 80s. It is still questionable on how much our temperatures will drop behind the first cold front. The European model shows us cooler Tuesday, but the GFS keeps us warm with highs in the 80s Tuesday. We will hold on to the warm temperatures Tuesday afternoon with a partly cloudy sky and a slight chance for an isolated shower. A stronger cold front is forecast to move into Central Alabama Wednesday. Timing of this system is still questionable, but it looks like it will arrive Wednesday evening giving us a good chance for showers and storms. It remains too early to determine if it will produce strong storms across our area, but I can’t rule out the possibility. The end of next week is looking dry and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s. Weather is looking fantastic for Halloween based on long-range models. Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.

