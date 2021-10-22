Child injured in wreck in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities say a young girl was injured after a wreck in West Jefferson County on Thursday evening.

Authorities say the girl was taken to Children’s Hospital after two cars collided on Camp Oliver Road. A lieutenant with the Concord Volunteer Fire Department says one of the vehicles was on fire, and that the drivers were arguing after the crash. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says one of the drivers left the scene of the accident, and is being sought.

So far, no word on the child’s condition.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

