LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

BPD: Suspect identified, wanted in Midfield man’s murder

Detectives used the Real Time Crime Center to gather leads, ID suspect
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are searching for the suspect in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old Midfield man shot and killed in a vehicle.

Roderick Tavares Chester, Jr. was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue. Officers said just after 11:00 a.m. officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot.

Officers said a woman and child also got minor injuries from glass and shrapnel.

Detectives said with the help of the Real Time Crime Center, which opened this week, they were able to gather strong leads to identify the suspect within minutes of the incident.

The suspect has been identified as: Jailyn Andarius Bragg, (22), of Birmingham.

Jailyn Andarius Bragg
Jailyn Andarius Bragg(Birmingham Police Department)

The Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (no bond), Attempted Murder ($100,000.00 bond), and Discharging Firearms into an Occupied Vehicle ($100,000.00 bond) with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Bragg pictured in the RTCC Video and mugshot is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
How long will vaccine protection last
How long will vaccine protection last
Missing children in Alabama
Missing children in Alabama
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties