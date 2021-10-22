BPD: Suspect identified, wanted in Midfield man’s murder

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are searching for the suspect in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old Midfield man shot and killed in a vehicle.

Roderick Tavares Chester, Jr. was shot and killed on Tuesday, October 19, 2021 in the 6700 block of Kimberly Avenue. Officers said just after 11:00 a.m. officers from the East Precinct responded to a call of a person shot.

Officers said a woman and child also got minor injuries from glass and shrapnel.

Detectives said with the help of the Real Time Crime Center, which opened this week, they were able to gather strong leads to identify the suspect within minutes of the incident.

The suspect has been identified as: Jailyn Andarius Bragg, (22), of Birmingham.

Jailyn Andarius Bragg (Birmingham Police Department)

The Birmingham Police Department’s Homicide Division obtained a warrant for Capital Murder (no bond), Attempted Murder ($100,000.00 bond), and Discharging Firearms into an Occupied Vehicle ($100,000.00 bond) with the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.

Bragg pictured in the RTCC Video and mugshot is still at large and considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, please contact 911 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

