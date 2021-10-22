LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bicyclist struck in Homewood almost a month ago passes away

The victim has been identified as David Cameron Glass. He was 30.
The victim has been identified as David Cameron Glass. He was 30.
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A bicyclist struck in Homewood last month has died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as David Cameron Glass. He was 30.

Authorities say the accident happened at 7:39 p.m. on September 25 on Lakeshore Parkway at I-65 North. A vehicle traveling West on Lakeshore Parkway struck Glass.

Glass died Thursday at UAB.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case

Latest News

Birmingham Police Department Academy graduation ceremony
Booking photo from Dothan City Jail
Dothan man pleads guilty in hot car death of his son
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
It’s being called a monumental day for UAB athletics as the university officially joins to the...
UAB’s move to AAC conference could benefit regional economy