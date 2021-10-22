Bicyclist struck in Homewood almost a month ago passes away

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - A bicyclist struck in Homewood last month has died, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as David Cameron Glass. He was 30.

Authorities say the accident happened at 7:39 p.m. on September 25 on Lakeshore Parkway at I-65 North. A vehicle traveling West on Lakeshore Parkway struck Glass.

Glass died Thursday at UAB.

