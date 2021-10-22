LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama lawmakers close to finishing new district lines

A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on...
A representative points to a map of Alabama during the redistricting hearings that were held on May 12, 2021. New district maps will be released publicly on Oct. 26.
By Erin Davis
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama lawmakers say they’re close to completing new lines that will form the updated districts for the legislature, state board of education, and U.S. House seats.

The new lines for these districts won’t match, but they will all be different than their current versions.

“The most noticeable one is in Baldwin County,” said state Sen. Jim McClendon, R-Springville, who serves as the co-chair of the Senate Reapportionment Committee co-chair. “They’ve had a substantial increase in population.”

Madison, Tuscaloosa, and Lee counties are other areas where McClendon sees substantial changes. The districts in these counties will shrink while the ones surrounding them will be enlarged to make up for the smaller populations.

“That affects the size of the districts, because of the concept of one person, one vote,” McClendon explained.

State Sen. Greg Albritton, a Republican who represents part of Baldwin and its surrounding counties, said the changes will affect who lawmakers represent.

“You’re losing areas, where you have connections, you have family, you have investments,” Albritton explained, ”and be pushed into another area where you don’t have any contacts or property, or associations.”

The redrawn district maps, which are Constitutionally required after every decade’s census, will be shown at the Statehouse during a public meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at 1 p.m.

Gov. Kay Ivey has called a special session of the legislature for Oct. 28 to take up and approve the redistricting plan.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
How long will vaccine protection last
How long will vaccine protection last
Missing children in Alabama
Missing children in Alabama
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties