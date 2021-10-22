LawCall
4 die in Washington state shooting

By KING staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
(CNN) - Four people are dead after a shooting in Tacoma, Washington, Thursday night.

The first 911 calls came in around 4:30 p.m. The shots were fired in a dense residential neighborhood.

“Well, we heard what sounded like fireworks going off. My daughter’s fiancé ran in telling everybody get down. Somebody’s shooting across the street, so immediately, boom, we all hit down,” said Greg Riemersma, who lives just feet away.

Tacoma police rushed to the scene and found two females and a male dead. It all happened outdoors.

“The shooting started in an alley west of Everett Street, and part of the scene transferred to the front of the residence,” said officer Wendy Haddow.

Paramedics rushed a fourth victim, a male, to a hospital, where he later died.

Lister Elementary School, which is right across the street, went into lockdown while police searched for the shooter.

They cannot yet say what led to the shooting, which left neighbors in shock.

“(It’s) one of the most horrible things that I’ve seen in a long time in this neighborhood,” Riemersma said.

Including these deaths, Tacoma has seen 27 homicides this year.

Copyright 2021 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

