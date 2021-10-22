LawCall
2 arrested in drug bust on I-22 in Jefferson County

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on...
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on I-22 East bound just before the I-65 South bound interchange Thursday afternoon.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A drug bust on I-22 has resulted in two arrests.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies and the Highway Safety Unit performed a traffic stop on I-22 East bound just before the I-65 South bound interchange Thursday afternoon.

During the stop, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.  A probable cause search was conducted, which yielded 156 lbs. of marijuana.

Jesus Lozano-Penaloza, of California is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana.
Jesus Lozano-Penaloza, of California is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

Jesus Lozano-Penaloza, of California and Rossel Antonio Figueroa-Lopez, of Honduras, were arrested and charged with Trafficking in Marijuana.  No bond has been set at this time.

Rossel Antonio Figueroa-Lopez, of Honduras, is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana.
Rossel Antonio Figueroa-Lopez, of Honduras, is charged with Trafficking in Marijuana.(Jefferson Co. Sheriff's Office)

