LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Women Under Construction Network weekend

(WBRC)
By Sarah Verser
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women Under Construction Network kicking off a four-day event called Unbreakable - A Pink, Purple and Orange Weekend for Women.

Pink is for breast cancer and women’s health issues, purple is for domestic violence and orange is for women under construction and how ladies rebuild their lives.

Thursday morning the women were given a demonstration on how to use power tools.

Organizers said the purpose of the weekend is to give women the opportunity to rebuild their lives through sisterhood.

The women also learned about service work opportunities for the weekend. You can find the entire lineup of the Unbreakable Weekend here.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

Latest News

Absolutely Alabama.
A Past Remembered
As we’ve been reporting, a new real-time crime center is finally up and running in...
Who’s working inside the Birmingham Police Department’s new real-time crime center?
Urgent need for blood donation as blood supplies are dangerously low
The Cold Springs High School Royal Blue Band is the smallest band we have ever put the...
Tiny band is pitch perfect at Cold Springs High School