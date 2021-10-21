Women Under Construction Network weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Women Under Construction Network kicking off a four-day event called Unbreakable - A Pink, Purple and Orange Weekend for Women.

Pink is for breast cancer and women’s health issues, purple is for domestic violence and orange is for women under construction and how ladies rebuild their lives.

Thursday morning the women were given a demonstration on how to use power tools.

Organizers said the purpose of the weekend is to give women the opportunity to rebuild their lives through sisterhood.

The women also learned about service work opportunities for the weekend. You can find the entire lineup of the Unbreakable Weekend here.

