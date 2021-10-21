LawCall
Who’s working inside the Birmingham Police Department’s new real-time crime center?

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’ve been reporting, a new real-time crime center is finally up and running in Birmingham. We’ve seen the inside of it, but who are the people tasked with working there around the clock?

Chief Patrick Smith says every officer working in the center went through a thorough screening process to get the best, experienced officers working in this new state of the art crime center. Smith says these men and women know the ropes of law enforcement know what’s going on out in the field to provide the best resources as quickly as possible to their fellow officers responding to emergencies.

Smith believes the real time crime center will make a difference

“The most important part as any major incident happens within the city we’re already have a command post right here. We’re able to come down and view everything right here as its happening and provide upper level as needed,” Smith said.

Smith understands this new fighting center alone will not solve every incident. The department is still counting on the community to do its part to help reduce crime as well.

