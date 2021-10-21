UAB researchers need participants in breast cancer screening study

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is part of a nationwide study to find the most effective way to detect breast cancer.

Right now, researchers at UAB are looking for 5,000 women who have never had breast cancer to participate in the WISDOM study. It stands for Women Informed to Screen Depending On Measures of risk.

Dr. Rachael Lancaster with UAB said the study is not changing any existing guidelines for mammograms, but it’s hoping to improve upon those guidelines.

“We all know women just by being a woman carry intrinsic risk of developing breast cancer,” said Dr. Lancaster. “But some women naturally carry probably a little less risk for developing breast cancer, and some women carry increased risk for developing breast cancer. And so this study is looking to see if screening based on that risk is as effective as our current recommendations of annual screenings, which we certainly recommend women do every year.”

Women between the ages of 40 and 74 who have not had breast cancer are eligible to participate in the study.

To learn more about the WISDOM study and how to participate, click here.

