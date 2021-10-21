Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit seeing more young people as suspects and victims

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers with Tuscaloosa’s Violent Crimes Unit said they are seeing more young people involved in violent crime after four teenagers were arrested for capital murder and murder within the last week.

Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy said investigators are still searching for more possible suspects in the shooting death of 13-year-old Kei’lan Allen. Allen was sitting on his bed and playing on his iPad when shots came through his window. He was shot in the head and police said he died at home. Three arrests in his death have already been made. Two were also teenagers.

Kennedy said they are also still investigating the shooting death of 16-year-old Trinity Shannon. She was shot Tuesday night while waiting in line at the Wendy’s drive thru. An arrest has been made in her case and Kennedy said they do not believe there is another suspect. The shooter was also another teenager.

Kennedy said they are seeing more young people committing crimes and becoming victims.

“It’s just an utter unnecessary tragedy,” Kennedy said. “There is no excuse for it. We are grateful that the law in these circumstances will allow us the highest charge levied against them to be levied.”

Kennedy said teams are working on a mitigation plan to help try and stop young teenagers and kids from getting involved in crime before it happens.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.