Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit relying on support from neighboring departments to help make arrests

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers said dozens of investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit have been working around the clock on multiple murder cases from this week.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy said these cases have been taking a big toll on investigators, more than he has seen in recent years. He said it is always harder on officers when the victims are children.

Kennedy said overall, investigators have recently been given smaller caseloads, so they can put more time in on each individual investigation. He said the department has also been utilizing new technology to help solve cases. Kennedy said the VCU has also been relying on more support from other nearby departments. He said that is the biggest factor in the department’s success.

“The faster we can locate these suspects, the faster or less chance there are for physical evidence to be destroyed or hidden,” Kennedy said. “It makes our cases stronger. Of course, our ultimate goal is to provide justice for the victim and their family.”

Kennedy said the department successfully closes about 90% of all it’s homicide cases.

