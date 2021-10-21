LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit relying on support from neighboring departments to help make arrests

By Lauren Jackson
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:15 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officers said dozens of investigators with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes unit have been working around the clock on multiple murder cases from this week.

Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Captain Jack Kennedy said these cases have been taking a big toll on investigators, more than he has seen in recent years. He said it is always harder on officers when the victims are children.

Kennedy said overall, investigators have recently been given smaller caseloads, so they can put more time in on each individual investigation. He said the department has also been utilizing new technology to help solve cases. Kennedy said the VCU has also been relying on more support from other nearby departments. He said that is the biggest factor in the department’s success.

“The faster we can locate these suspects, the faster or less chance there are for physical evidence to be destroyed or hidden,” Kennedy said. “It makes our cases stronger. Of course, our ultimate goal is to provide justice for the victim and their family.”

Kennedy said the department successfully closes about 90% of all it’s homicide cases.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

Latest News

Tuscaloosa VCU addresses response to deadly shootings
Tuscaloosa VCU addresses response to deadly shootings
UAB looking for female volunteers for WISDOM study
UAB looking for female volunteers for WISDOM study
Who's working at the Real Time Crime Center?
Who's working at the Real Time Crime Center?
Tuscaloosa VCU addresses violence involving young people
Tuscaloosa VCU addresses violence involving young people