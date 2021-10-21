LawCall
Tuscaloosa County Schools helps students cope with the loss of a classmate killed in shooting

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Wednesday was a difficult day for Trinity Shannon’s classmates at Tuscaloosa County High School. We’re told she was well-liked and her death has impacted many people at the school. “I do know it’s been a very sobering morning at across the building. I think a lot of things are just now sinking in,” according to Angela Kelly, the Coordinator for Mental Health Services for Tuscaloosa County Schools.

That’s how she described the mood Wednesday morning at Tuscaloosa County High School. Many there are having a hard time handling the death of the 16 year-old. She died Tuesday night during a shooting in Northport. Kelly didn’t know Shannon, but her friends spoke very highly of the freshman. " I can speak to what I heard. She was very well-liked by her classmates. I think she was an outgoing student, very beautiful girl, had lots of friends.”

More than a dozen counselors and/or social workers are at the school giving people who knew her an outlet to grieve and express the emotions they’re going through. “It’s just kind if a safe space for students to feel like they’re OK to grieve and talk to somebody that’s listening. We don’t do a lot of talking. We do a lot of listening because it’s always such a hard time,” Kelly said.

Grief counselors are being made available to people at the school. Officials believe people may need to talk to someone for days to come because of the circumstances of her death.

