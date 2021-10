ST.CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An intersection has been shut down in St. Clair county after a crash involving two commercial vehicles.

The crash occurred on AL Co Rd. 144 at Old Coal City Road just before 7 a.m. Thursday morning.

crash involving commercial vehicles on AL 144 at Old Coal City Road in St. Clair County. (Jenny Wyatt)

No injuries have been reported but motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.