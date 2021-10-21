LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Servpro calls in reinforcement to help with demand caused by flooding

By Chasity Maxie
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Servpro, the fire and water cleanup and restoration company, has been busy helping people recover from the record flooding we saw two weeks ago.

They’ve been so busy that they’ve had to call in reinforcements to help keep up with demand.

Servpro’s Storm Manager, Ron Morehead, said the company received about 500 calls immediately following that record flooding.

He said most of the calls they’re taking right now are from commercial businesses, but there were plenty of homeowners who also needed assistance.

Morehead said in cases where a local franchise gets overwhelmed by call volume, a storm team is called in to help with demand.

Six different franchises from various parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky have been called in to assist local Servpro branches.

Morehead said they’ve finally been able to catch up.

“We come in, we extract the water, we clean up whatever’s there. We will also do usually what is called a flood cut where we may cut out the affected drywall and other materials that are affected, and then we set our equipment with the air movers and the dehumidifiers for two to three or four days depending on how long it takes to dry out a structure and then get it prepared for the reconstruction part where we can build it back to like it never even happened,” Morehead explained.

He said he’s been to several areas in his career that have been devastated by storm and flood damage, but he said he’s never seen flooding do so much damage to an area in such a short amount of time.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

Latest News

UAB researchers are currently looking for 5,000 women who have never had breast cancer to...
UAB researchers need participants in breast cancer screening study
Pelham was one of the areas hardest hit by that record flooding. The store manager at the...
Are supply chain issues causing problems for flood victims?
Money approved for Etowah Co. Mobile Crisis Assistance Team
Money approved for Etowah Co. Mobile Crisis Assistance Team
New mask policy for Tuscaloosa City Schools
Tuscaloosa City Schools extends mask wearing requirement