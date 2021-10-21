Servpro calls in reinforcement to help with demand caused by flooding

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Servpro, the fire and water cleanup and restoration company, has been busy helping people recover from the record flooding we saw two weeks ago.

They’ve been so busy that they’ve had to call in reinforcements to help keep up with demand.

Servpro’s Storm Manager, Ron Morehead, said the company received about 500 calls immediately following that record flooding.

He said most of the calls they’re taking right now are from commercial businesses, but there were plenty of homeowners who also needed assistance.

Morehead said in cases where a local franchise gets overwhelmed by call volume, a storm team is called in to help with demand.

Six different franchises from various parts of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Kentucky have been called in to assist local Servpro branches.

Morehead said they’ve finally been able to catch up.

“We come in, we extract the water, we clean up whatever’s there. We will also do usually what is called a flood cut where we may cut out the affected drywall and other materials that are affected, and then we set our equipment with the air movers and the dehumidifiers for two to three or four days depending on how long it takes to dry out a structure and then get it prepared for the reconstruction part where we can build it back to like it never even happened,” Morehead explained.

He said he’s been to several areas in his career that have been devastated by storm and flood damage, but he said he’s never seen flooding do so much damage to an area in such a short amount of time.

