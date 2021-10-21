LawCall
Rising Star: Jaxon Phillips

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:14 PM CDT
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Jaxon Phillips!

Jaxon is a senior at Ragland High School with a 4.11 GPA. He is Student Council President, and a member of Beta Club and the football team. Outside of school, he gives back through volunteer activities, local and state politics, and in the Hoover Police Explorer Program. He is always dedicated to helping and giving his all.

Jaxon, congratulations on all you do, and for being this week’s Rising Star.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

