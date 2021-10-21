LawCall
Restructuring: Birmingham Housing Authority begins reorganization efforts

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) is launching an agency-wide restructuring. Throughout the process, HABD staff will have the opportunity to reapply for either their current, or a new, position. The reorganization will be conducted in partnership with Washington, D.C. based strategic management firm, Human Capital Initiatives, LLC and HABD Human Resources counsel.

The Housing Authority’s Executive Leadership team said they are confident this initiative will improve agency accountability and productivity.

“I’m excited to announce that HABD is initiating a total restructuring to better serve the needs of our communities, our clients and the city of Birmingham,” said HABD President and CEO David A. Northern, Sr. “This initiative will enhance accountability amongst staff and create a more streamlined approach to providing services and programs to clients. As this initiative progresses, the agency - as a whole - looks forward to becoming a stronger, more efficient organization.”

