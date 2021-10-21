LawCall
Milwaukee Police confirm 3-year-old Major Harris is dead

An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse,...
An Amber Alert was issued for 3-year-old Major P. Harris who was last seen Oct. 9 in La Crosse, Wisconsin.(National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Milwaukee police confirmed 3-year-old Major Harris is dead.

Police and community members were searching the area around 35th and Center streets Thursday afternoon. The boy’s body was found near 35th St. and Rohr Ave. No other details were released.

The confirmation came shortly after police told our sister station, WISN-TV, they were calling off the search. Their reporter stated he witnessed Major’s father “collapse in grief.”

Major and his mother, 25-year-old Mallery Muenzenberger, had been missing since Oct. 9. Muenzenberger was found dead with several gunshots in the backyard of a Milwaukee home on Oct. 14, setting off the search for her son.

The suspect in Muenzenberger’s murder and Major’s disappearance, 20-year-old Jaheem Clark, died of apparent suicide as police closed in on his home four days ago.

Over the past 24 hours, authorities arrested several people who may have knowledge of what happened, which narrowed down the search for Thursday. Of the six people arrested, two are still in custody, WISN reports.

Muenzenberger’s family says she was a victim of domestic violence but did not give details.

ORIGINAL REPORT

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Arrests have been made in the death of the mother of a missing boy, Milwaukee Police told our partner station WISN.

WISN is reporting several arrests in the Mallery M. Muenzenberger case. They did not identify possible suspects.

Muenzenberger’s family released a statement Thursday saying Mallery was the victim of domestic violence.

Muenzenberger was the mother of Major P. Harris, 3. An Amber Alert is active for Major.

Muenzenberger was found dead near North 37th Street and West Clarke Street in Milwaukee. WISN reports she suffered several gunshot wounds.

On Oct. 17, police responded to a home in the 5400 block of North 41st Street looking for a suspect in Muenzenberger’s killing. Police say Jaheem K. Clark was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound. Clark’s vehicle was also located.

An Amber Alert listed Clark as being the suspect in the abduction of Major Harris. Harris has not been located.

Major Harris is described as 3 feet tall, Black with a light complexion, weighing about 40 pounds, with brown eyes and black, shoulder-length dreadlocks. In addition, police say he has a small abrasion on his right cheek, and has delayed speech. He was last seen wearing a dark blue t-shirt with a small pocket on the left side, navy blue Nike basketball shorts, and was barefoot.

Major’s father, Carlton Harris, traveled to Milwaukee from West Virginia to help in the search for Major. He was critical of the police department’s investigation.

“The Milwaukee Police Department is a joke,” Harris said. “There’s no faith in the police department.”

Police released this statement to WISN:

“City government is very engaged in the search for Major Harris, and that includes the police department, the health department’s Office of Violence Prevention, and even the department of public works. We understand the feelings of frustration and anguish of those close to Major, and we are working steadfastly to find him.”

HOW TO REPORT INFORMATION:

Milwaukee Police at (414) 933-4444

Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS

P3 Tips App

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved. WISN-TV and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

