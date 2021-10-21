LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Magic City Classic to celebrate 80th anniversary with $80K giveaway

The Magic City Classic will celebrate its 80th anniversary with an $80,000 giveaway.
The Magic City Classic will celebrate its 80th anniversary with an $80,000 giveaway.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WSFA) - One lucky person attending the upcoming Magic City Classic in Birmingham will walk away $40,000 richer and with a smile on their face for an equal donation to one of the universities!

On Thursday, organizers announced an $80,000 giveaway to celebrate the 80th anniversary of the game.

The winner will get $40,000 and will choose whether it’s Alabama State University or Alabama A&M University that gets an equal amount.

“The 80th anniversary of the number one HBCU Classic in the country is a huge milestone and we couldn’t have gotten here without the support from our fanbase across the country,” said Perren King, Executive Director of the Magic City Classic. “It’s been two years since we’ve gotten to do a proper Classic, we’re excited to welcome all of our fans back.”

The game is set to be played on Oct. 30 at Birmingham’s Legion Field. The giveaway winner to be announced during the 2nd quarter.

Copyright 2021 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Kasceen Weaver
Father charged with murder in death of son found in freezer
Trinity Shannon, Northport shooting victim.
16-year-old girl shot dead at a Northport Wendy’s, suspect in custody
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Man charged with marijuana trafficking
Man charged with marijuana trafficking in West Alabama

Latest News

UAB accepts invitation to join the American Athletic Conference
UAB officially joins the American Athletic Conference
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) returns to the sideline after intercepting a...
Cowboys CB Diggs starring after position switch at Alabama
Source: UAB Athletics
UAB accepts invitation to Join the American Athletic Conference
The UAB Homecoming Week 2021 theme is “We Built This City on Green & Gold.”
‘We Built This City on Green & Gold’: UAB Homecoming 2021
Troy football wide receiver Reginald Todd has been charged with hindering prosecution.
Troy football player arrested in connection with search for Mobile stadium shooting suspect