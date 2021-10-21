LawCall
Level Up: Hemphill Elementary positive behavior dress up day

Level Up at Hemphill Elementary
Level Up at Hemphill Elementary(Birmingham City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Mario, Luigi and several of their friends stopped by R.C. Hemphill School in West End Thursday to introduce students to a new program that encourages positive behavior.

The goal is to get students to ‘level up.’

When they do, they receive rewards on an imitation debit card. They can use those rewards to purchase cool prizes like sunglasses, colored markers and more.

There’s even an option that allows the students to earn time to play the Mario Brothers video game.

